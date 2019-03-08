Search

Church group challenges people to forget giving up for lent

PUBLISHED: 18:27 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 11 March 2019

Revd Andrew North, Assistant Curate at Mulbarton, ready to start his 40km for lent. Photo: Submitted

Revd Andrew North, Assistant Curate at Mulbarton, ready to start his 40km for lent. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A group of churches is challenging people to forget the idea of giving something up for lent and instead focus on what they add.

The Mulbarton Group of Churches wants people to run, walk or jog 40km in 40 days as a way of doing something good for their bodies.

The Rev Andrew North, Assistant Curate at Mulbarton said: “The idea came to me after seeing many of my friends getting active as part of their New year’s resolutions. It got me thinking, why don’t we do something which is good for our bodies during Lent, rather than giving up something which is bad?”

The churches are encouraging those taking part to post updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Strava using the hashtag #40k4lent.

During the final week of Lent (Monday 15 – Friday April 19), the will run a loop between the Mulbarton Group of churches carrying a large cross; pausing briefly at each church to pray.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

