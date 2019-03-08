Church group challenges people to forget giving up for lent

Revd Andrew North, Assistant Curate at Mulbarton, ready to start his 40km for lent. Photo: Submitted Archant

A group of churches is challenging people to forget the idea of giving something up for lent and instead focus on what they add.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mulbarton Group of Churches wants people to run, walk or jog 40km in 40 days as a way of doing something good for their bodies.

The Rev Andrew North, Assistant Curate at Mulbarton said: “The idea came to me after seeing many of my friends getting active as part of their New year’s resolutions. It got me thinking, why don’t we do something which is good for our bodies during Lent, rather than giving up something which is bad?”

The churches are encouraging those taking part to post updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Strava using the hashtag #40k4lent.

During the final week of Lent (Monday 15 – Friday April 19), the will run a loop between the Mulbarton Group of churches carrying a large cross; pausing briefly at each church to pray.