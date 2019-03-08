Muddy artist puts Norwich boss on a horse - on the back of a van

Art work of Daniel Farke on a horse. PIC: Twitter. Archant

Hundreds of Norwich fans had signed a petition calling for head coach Daniel Farke to make a mounted lap of honour on a horse at Carrow Road and now he has...well, sort of.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries sealed promotion to the Premier League on Saturday night, by virtue of their 2-1 win over Blackkburn, and while Farke did not actually do a lap of Carrow Road on horseback there was a van near to the ground with an image of the German on horseback.

You may also want to watch:

That was thanks to the talented Ruddy Muddy and his partner in grime, Damsel Dragonfly, who created the image on the back of a van.

Ruddy Muddy said it was “great” to have the opportunity to do it. He said after they started work on the image hundreds of people had gathered with some fans singing “Farke on a horse”.

The preoccupation with Farke on a horse goes back to him being led round SV Lippstadt 08's ground on a horse as he left the German club for pastures new.