Much-loved former allotments chairman has a lane named after him

Keith May Lane erected for former allotment chairman Keith Lane. People in pic (from left) are Derek Cosbey, Paul Emerson, Chris Bishop and Mick Smith. Picture: Northfields Allotments Picture: Northfields Allotments

A lane has been named after a much-loved former allotments chairman.

Keith May, chair of Hunstanton Northfields Allotments Club, passed away in February 2018 at the age of 81.

The proud Liverpudlian rose to the rank of Major during his service with the Coldstream Guards and in retirement was a stalwart member of the Northfields Allotment Club on Cromer Road for 10 years before he became its chairman.

Members of the allotments club have erected a sign in his memory, funded by donations, with the kind permission of the LeStrange Estate.

Paul Emerson, the club’s chairman, said: “Keith was Northfields Allotments for many years making it what it is now, a thriving community of dedicated allotmenteers.

“His memory will always remembered by naming the lane down to the allotments after him, a fitting reminder of all the hard work he did.”