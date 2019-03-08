Search

Former Ms World to join charity runners

PUBLISHED: 12:44 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 25 September 2019

Kerri Parker will join athletes at the Starthrowers Run Walk Climb event this weekend. Photo: Archant

Archant

Archant

People are being encouraged to walk, run or climb alongside a former Ms World, in support of a local cancer charity.

Wymondham based cancer support charity Star Throwers will host its mile long Run Walk or Climb event this Sunday, with challenges ranging from a gentle walk to a testing assault course.

The event, which will take place at Old Buckenham Country Park, opens at 11am and will run until 2pm.

The one-mile course features a cargo net crawl, a large climbing wall, monkey bars, iron roll, river jumps, and balance beam.

Former Ms World winner Kerri Parker will be joining runners, having been supported by the charity following a brain cancer diagnosis last June.

She said: "During my six-year cancer battle there is no one I have put my trust in like Star Throwers, what they are doing for me and mum with their support is amazing. You just have to walk in and you feel better and that is something we do not often feel when we are terminally ill."

