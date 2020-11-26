Norfolk's 'Mr Music' has lockdown 90th birthday to remember

Published: 6:00 AM November 26, 2020

John Symonds, from Little Melton, had a 90th birthday to remember amid the coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Courtesy of Sue Stanley

A grandfather whose disc jockeying talents have taken him to all corners of Norfolk had a 90th birthday to remember.

Known widely as 'Mr Music' for his mobile disco and DJ services, John Symonds reached the milestone in the thick of the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday (November 24).

John Symonds' 90th birthday cake. Mr Symonds, from Little Melton, had a day to remember amid the coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Courtesy of Sue Stanley

Mr Symonds, who lives in Little Melton with his wife, Helen, had been planning a party prior to the first lockdown, but instead had to make do with a virtual celebration.

And he was overwhelmed to receive a surprise video, packed with clips of well-wishes from family and friends.

Music, dancing and organ playing have been a huge part of Mr Symonds' life, and he was delighted with personal messages from some of his favourite organists - Dirk Ranzin from Holland, Tony Stace from Yorkshire and Norfolk's very own Robert Wolfe.

You may also want to watch:

In recognition of his passion for gardening, the former builder was also treated to an allotment-themed birthday cake.