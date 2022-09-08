'The nation's rock' - Local MPs pay tribute to the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year. - Credit: PA

MPs across Norfolk and Waveney have paid tribute to the Queen, following the announcement of her death.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman described her as "the nation's rock".

He added: "The announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen is the tragic news we have all been dreading. Deepest condolences to all the royal family.

"It has stopped the country in its tracks: out of profound respect for our longest serving monarch; who as head of state on the throne has guided our nation through an extraordinary seventy-year reign, celebrated in the jubilee so sincerely by a grateful nation this year.

"But our nation mourns also a remarkable woman who has become, quite simply, the nation's rock."

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk said: "HM the Queen lived her whole life devoted to our service and, with the special place Sandringham held for her and the Royal Family, was greatly loved in West Norfolk, as across our country, the Commonwealth, and beyond. Thoughts and prayers with her family."

Clive Lewis, Norfolk's only Labour MP, who represents Norwich South, said: "Whilst the country has lost a head of state, her close family have lost a mother and grandmother. Someone they loved and whom they would have drawn on for both support and wisdom.

"Our country faces many challenging weeks and months ahead, in part, because of the cost of living crisis. For many, the Queen would have been a familiar and comforting figure at this profoundly difficult time.

"Death it is said, acquits us of all obligations. After a lifetime of public service, I think we can all agree that her rest, is well deserved."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said he "never imagined this moment coming".

He said: "She is a one-off, utterly unique lady and has set the highest standards with her exceptional duty to this country.

“She was the rock which got the UK through the last 70 years, the guiding light which got our country through its gravest moments.

“We will reflect on her reign as the finest in Britain's history."

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North and work and pensions secretary, said: "Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary woman and we are grateful for her lifetime of service to our nation.

"We mourn her today and our thoughts are with the Royal Family. God Save the King."

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth and justice secretary, said: "We are hugely privileged to have lived in a country that had her at its helm for so many years. We will cherish her memory and safeguard her legacy of duty, selflessness and service to her country."

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, said: "Her Majesty the Queen has been a reassuring and constant part of my life, and the life of our country, for as long as I can remember. She was dedicated, responsible, reliable and a role model for us all."

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, said: "The Queen dedicated all her life to the service of others.

"Throughout her reign, she was a continued source of stability, comfort, and inspiration to millions both at home and abroad.

"Her legacy remains and will span generations; may she rest in eternal peace."

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon said: "The Queen's life was one of exemplary and unparalleled duty and service to our country for over 70 years. She was an inspirational example to us all.

"In the new King we have a fine successor who has spent his entire life preparing for the highest office which he now holds."

Liz Truss, the South West Norfolk MP who this week became prime minister, made her statement outside Number 10.

She described the Queen as "the rock on which modern Britain was built".