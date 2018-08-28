MP visits gardening scheme which helps offenders find work

Norman Lamb MP visited The Horticulture Industry Scheme at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Friday. Picture: Georgina Keatley Archant

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb visited a scheme in Thetford where former offenders are given jobs and placements on an allotment and garden.

The Horticulture Industry Scheme (THIS), which has a site at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford, works with 15 former offenders every year.

Through offering employment and placement opportunities to participants for a period of four months, the scheme helps people back into work all while providing salad leaves, edible flowers and honey to local high-end restaurants.

Mr Lamb, who visited the project and met participants on Friday, January 11, said: “It is really important that we give opportunity to people who have offended to get back going again.

“People appreciate being given the opportunity and we have an overall shortage of workers and skills.”

As well as learning about gardening and getting into the routine of going to work, the scheme also undertakes garden maintenance contracts in the area.

The scheme was also funded by the EU Social Fund.