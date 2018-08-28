Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP visits gardening scheme which helps offenders find work

PUBLISHED: 13:48 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 12 January 2019

Norman Lamb MP visited The Horticulture Industry Scheme at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Friday. Picture: Georgina Keatley

Norman Lamb MP visited The Horticulture Industry Scheme at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Friday. Picture: Georgina Keatley

Archant

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb visited a scheme in Thetford where former offenders are given jobs and placements on an allotment and garden.

The Horticulture Industry Scheme (THIS), which has a site at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford, works with 15 former offenders every year.

Through offering employment and placement opportunities to participants for a period of four months, the scheme helps people back into work all while providing salad leaves, edible flowers and honey to local high-end restaurants.

Mr Lamb, who visited the project and met participants on Friday, January 11, said: “It is really important that we give opportunity to people who have offended to get back going again.

“People appreciate being given the opportunity and we have an overall shortage of workers and skills.”

As well as learning about gardening and getting into the routine of going to work, the scheme also undertakes garden maintenance contracts in the area.

The scheme was also funded by the EU Social Fund.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We had just sung happy birthday and blown out the candles’ - couple describe moment masked robbers invade son’s 10th birthday party

Hunter Road - where three masked men invaded a child's tenth birthday party. Picture; Dominic Gilbert

Armed robbers in balaclavas invade children’s birthday party and demand drugs

A children's party at a house in Hunter Road in Catton Grove, Norwich, was interrupted by armed robbers (Picture: Google)

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Brom v Norwich City – Canaries take on automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City resume their Championship challenge with a trip to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists