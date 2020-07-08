Norfolk MP unlawfully used parliamentary cash for election leaflets

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was fined by the Standards Commissioner. Picture: Archant Archant

A Norfolk MP was fined by the standards commissioner after using parliamentary resources for party political campaigning.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman had to pay £759.03 for the 1,147 campaign letters he sent to constituents with prepaid House of Commons second class envelopes.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened that my practice of offering local charities a ‘tea and a tour of Parliament’ (funded by me) for their local raffles is not allowed. And that my constituency update last autumn to villages affected by A47 rat-running was deemed too wide-ranging to qualify as a constituency update. But I 100pc accept the new rules, have apologised and am pleased the commission accepted that.”

He said one constituent, a “well-known political opponent”, had complained and the standards commissioner investigated the breach and handed out the fine.

The offence was committed ahead of last December’s general election campaign. Mr Freeman won the Mid Norfolk seat with a majority of more than 16,000.