Chief of staff Steve Barclay replaces Sajid Javid as health secretary

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay has been made health secretary following the resignation of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid - Credit: PA

MP for North East Cambridgeshire Steve Barclay will replace Sajid Javid as health secretary.

The chief of staff to Boris Johnson has been named as the government’s new health secretary tonight, according to Whitehall sources.

It comes after a shock resignation from Mr Javid and chancellor Rishu Sanuk on Tuesday, July 5.

The Prime Minister was battling to remain in No 10 after his handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher became the latest issue to raise questions over his judgment.

But an apology from the Prime Minister was not enough to prevent the departure of two senior ministers and potential leadership rivals, with both writing incendiary resignation letters.

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Nadhim Zahawi will now replace Mr Sunak as chancellor, it has also been revealed.

Mr Barclay was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office in 2021.

He was previously Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

He was first elected in May 2010.