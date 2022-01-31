News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Liz Truss tests positive for Covid after sitting with fellow cabinet members

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:15 PM January 31, 2022
Updated: 9:16 PM January 31, 2022
South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has tested positive for coronavirus, hours after she sat near the prime minister and other members of the cabinet in the House of Commons. 

The MP for South West Norfolk confirmed the news on Twitter this evening [January 31], adding she will be “working from home while I isolate”.

She had been due to travel to Ukraine with the prime minister on Tuesday in a show of support for the country, which faces the threat of invasion from neighbouring Russia.

Ms Truss had appeared in the Houses of Commons earlier today to update MPs on the situation in the country.

She was also on the Commons front bench near Boris Johnson as the prime minister made a statement about the Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties during lockdown.

Ms Truss, who was not wearing a face mask, was sat beside home secretary Priti Patel and health secretary Sajid Javid.

The foreign secretary also attended a later meeting which was addressed by Mr Johnson, following the initial findings of Ms Gray’s report

Mr Johnson is due to visit Ukraine on Tuesday to hold talks with the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky.

