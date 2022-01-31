Liz Truss tests positive for Covid after sitting with fellow cabinet members

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has tested positive for coronavirus, hours after she sat near the prime minister and other members of the cabinet in the House of Commons.

The MP for South West Norfolk confirmed the news on Twitter this evening [January 31], adding she will be “working from home while I isolate”.

She had been due to travel to Ukraine with the prime minister on Tuesday in a show of support for the country, which faces the threat of invasion from neighbouring Russia.

I tested positive for Covid this evening.



Thankfully I’ve had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 31, 2022

Ms Truss had appeared in the Houses of Commons earlier today to update MPs on the situation in the country.

She was also on the Commons front bench near Boris Johnson as the prime minister made a statement about the Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties during lockdown.

Ms Truss, who was not wearing a face mask, was sat beside home secretary Priti Patel and health secretary Sajid Javid.

The foreign secretary also attended a later meeting which was addressed by Mr Johnson, following the initial findings of Ms Gray’s report.

Mr Johnson is due to visit Ukraine on Tuesday to hold talks with the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky.