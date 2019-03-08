'Save our ancient woodlands from quarrying'

More than 50 people gathered in Shouldham Warren to protest against sand quarry plans.

Residents took to the ancient woodlands to protest at proposals to fell them for quarrying.

People gathered in the woodlands to express their obections to proposed quarry plans.

A walk to unite and say 'sorry no quarry' to plans to use the site of Shouldham Warren for silica quarries was held on Friday, October 11.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss joined more than 50 people at a peaceful gathering to object to the proposed plans.

Campaigners Against Two Silica Sites (CATSS) are protesting against plans for a Silica sand extraction quarry to be built between Shouldham and Marham in west Norfolk.

The plans proposed by Sibelco UK Ltd are in response to Norfolk County Council's (NCC) Minerals plan review.

People gathered at Shouldham Warren to hear MP Liz Truss and members of CATSS speak about their objection to the proposed plans.

But residents fear if the quarry were to go ahead it would lead to a loss of ancient footpaths, endanger wildlife and have an impact on health and wellbeing.

Ms Truss, who has received lots of letters from constituents concerning the plans, first got involved following the concerns of local residents in Marham about the proposals to extract there.

The South West Norfolk MP said: "That proposal was taken off the table by Norfolk County Council but now Shouldham Warren is under threat. I'm here to support local people campaigning against that.

"I think lots of people use it for walking, cycling. You know it's an area to relax and enjoy but also it's environmentally important.

Concerned residents and regular visitors to Shouldham Warren came together to object to proposed plans to use the site as a san quarry.

"I think it would be a huge shame to see that threatened for the sake of mining some sand which I'm not even convinced is even needed."

CATSS have posted guide objection letters and leaflets to over 1,000 homes, urging people to have their say.

A Sibelco spokesman said: "Sibelco and its predecessors have extracted, processed and supplied sand from the Leziate area for more than 100 years. Norfolk produces a majority of the material required in the UK for clear glass making.

"After an extensive geological investigation, Sibelco located a suitable resource in the Marham and Shouldham area.

Shouldham Warren is a fantastic place for walking and cycling - with lovely flora and fauna. It should not be used for sand-mining. I urge it to be removed from the list. #sorrynoquarry #greenspace pic.twitter.com/gyb3I6z3Br — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 11, 2019

"These findings have been submitted to Norfolk County Council in response to the authority's Minerals Plan Review.

"No planning application for mineral extraction in the Marham and Shouldham area has been submitted by Sibelco."