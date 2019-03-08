Search

Advanced search

'Save our ancient woodlands from quarrying'

PUBLISHED: 11:12 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 14 October 2019

More than 50 people gathered in Shouldham Warren to protest against sand quarry plans. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

More than 50 people gathered in Shouldham Warren to protest against sand quarry plans. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Residents took to the ancient woodlands to protest at proposals to fell them for quarrying.

People gathered in the woodlands to express their obections to proposed quarry plans. Picture: Victoria PertusaPeople gathered in the woodlands to express their obections to proposed quarry plans. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A walk to unite and say 'sorry no quarry' to plans to use the site of Shouldham Warren for silica quarries was held on Friday, October 11.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss joined more than 50 people at a peaceful gathering to object to the proposed plans.

Campaigners Against Two Silica Sites (CATSS) are protesting against plans for a Silica sand extraction quarry to be built between Shouldham and Marham in west Norfolk.

The plans proposed by Sibelco UK Ltd are in response to Norfolk County Council's (NCC) Minerals plan review.

People gathered at Shouldham Warren to hear MP Liz Truss and members of CATSS speak about their objection to the proposed plans. Picture: Victoria PertusaPeople gathered at Shouldham Warren to hear MP Liz Truss and members of CATSS speak about their objection to the proposed plans. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

But residents fear if the quarry were to go ahead it would lead to a loss of ancient footpaths, endanger wildlife and have an impact on health and wellbeing.

Ms Truss, who has received lots of letters from constituents concerning the plans, first got involved following the concerns of local residents in Marham about the proposals to extract there.

The South West Norfolk MP said: "That proposal was taken off the table by Norfolk County Council but now Shouldham Warren is under threat. I'm here to support local people campaigning against that.

"I think lots of people use it for walking, cycling. You know it's an area to relax and enjoy but also it's environmentally important.

Concerned residents and regular visitors to Shouldham Warren came together to object to proposed plans to use the site as a san quarry. Picture: Victoria PertusaConcerned residents and regular visitors to Shouldham Warren came together to object to proposed plans to use the site as a san quarry. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"I think it would be a huge shame to see that threatened for the sake of mining some sand which I'm not even convinced is even needed."

CATSS have posted guide objection letters and leaflets to over 1,000 homes, urging people to have their say.

A Sibelco spokesman said: "Sibelco and its predecessors have extracted, processed and supplied sand from the Leziate area for more than 100 years. Norfolk produces a majority of the material required in the UK for clear glass making.

"After an extensive geological investigation, Sibelco located a suitable resource in the Marham and Shouldham area.

"These findings have been submitted to Norfolk County Council in response to the authority's Minerals Plan Review.

"No planning application for mineral extraction in the Marham and Shouldham area has been submitted by Sibelco."

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Flood alerts issued as rain keeps rivers levels high

Flood alerts are in place for tidal areas of the Rivers Ant, Bure and Thurne today. Picture: The Environment Agency

Norwich City transfer rumours: Spurs, Chelsea, Celtic and Canaries among clubs battling for Northern Irish prodigy

Norwich City have been linked with Linfield prospect Charlie Allen Picture: Archant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists