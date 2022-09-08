'She was a beacon of light' - mourners start to flock to Sandringham

Mourners have arrived outside the Queen's Norfolk home, paying their respects following the announcement of her death aged 96.

Security officials were quick to close the road with metal barriers placed at the junction by the main Norwich Gates on the Sandringham estate.

Dozens of cars drove slowly past the gates within moments of the news.

Many have left floral tributes and more than 100 people have come to pay their respects so far.

The first people to lay flowers at the site were Kelly Key, 38, and her daughter, Jessica, 10, of Snettisham.

Ms Key, mother-of-four, said: "The children have only just celebrated the Platinum Jubilee so we wanted to come here. We had to get something out of respect to her.

"The Queen is everything. She's a beacon of light. Her smile lit up a room. And she was just an amazing woman.

"You've got to be proud to have such an amazing women on your doorstep at Christmas time. She's been like everyone's grandmother."

Neil and Liz Riseborough, who live locally, also left flowers.

Mr Riseborough, who once met the Queen in person while selling raffle tickets for his church, said they were still in shock.

He said: "You thought she would live forever. You did not think she would not be here. She was just unique. An amazing woman."

Mrs Riseborough said the news had not sunk in yet.

"I just really can't believe it. She was such a special lady and one who many of us thought was almost immortal," she said.

"She has kept our traditions going and she has done so much around the world. There will be no one else quite like her."

The couple were joined by Mrs Riseborough's daughter Kirsty Smith, 35, and grandson Finley Smith-Parry, 11.

Miss Smith said: "We were here at Sandringham to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. What a day it's been. It's very sad and we wanted to come here to pay our respects."