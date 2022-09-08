News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Photographs capture sombre mood outside the Queen's Sandringham Estate

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:07 PM September 8, 2022
A young girl lays a floral tribute outside the Sandringham Estate

A young girl lays a floral tribute outside the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

Photographs taken outside the Queen's Sandringham Estate capture the sombre mood as members of the public head to the site to pay tribute.

Her Majesty's death was announced in a statement by Buckingham Palace this evening. 

Mourners have since been making the journey to her beloved Norfolk estate to leave floral tributes and to reflect on her 70-year reign. 

Mourners have gathered at the Sandringham Estate

Mourners have gathered at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

Floral tributes have been laid outside the Sandringham Estate

Floral tributes have been laid outside the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

Families visited the Queen's Sandringham estate following the news of her death

Families visited the Queen's Sandringham estate following the news of her death - Credit: Ian Burt

Mourners reflecting at the Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death

Mourners reflecting at the Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt

Mourners gathered at the Sandringham Estate 

Mourners gathered at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

It was a sombre atmosphere at Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death

It was a sombre atmosphere at Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt

Families comforted each other outside the Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death

Families comforted each other outside the Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death - Credit: Ian Burt

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death - Credit: Ian Burt

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death - Credit: Ian Burt

Mourners gathered at the Sandringham Estate following the news of the Queen's death

Mourners gathered at the Sandringham Estate following the news of the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt


The Queen
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norfolk Live News

Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Days Out Guide

New car boot sale launching at Norfolk country park this September

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
xxx_weatherwarning_eastanglia_sep22

Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned stormy weather could be headed to the region. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Tornado experts issue warning of severe thunderstorms over region

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon