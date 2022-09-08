Photographs capture sombre mood outside the Queen's Sandringham Estate

Gallery

A young girl lays a floral tribute outside the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

Photographs taken outside the Queen's Sandringham Estate capture the sombre mood as members of the public head to the site to pay tribute.

Her Majesty's death was announced in a statement by Buckingham Palace this evening.

Mourners have since been making the journey to her beloved Norfolk estate to leave floral tributes and to reflect on her 70-year reign.

Mourners have gathered at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

Floral tributes have been laid outside the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

Families visited the Queen's Sandringham estate following the news of her death - Credit: Ian Burt

Mourners reflecting at the Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt

Mourners gathered at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

It was a sombre atmosphere at Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt

Families comforted each other outside the Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death - Credit: Ian Burt

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death - Credit: Ian Burt

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death - Credit: Ian Burt

Mourners gathered at the Sandringham Estate following the news of the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt



