News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Rare mountain bongo born in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:33 PM May 19, 2021   
Watatunga

From left, reserve founder Ed Pope with a male mountain bongo and the female with the frst calf to be born on the reserve - Credit: Watatunga

Critically endangered, barely 100 survive in the wild. But a unique Norfolk wildlife reserve is helping to ensure one of the world's rarest antelopes survives.

A mountain bongo calf was born a few days ago at the Watatunga Nature Reserve, near King's Lynn. 

It joins two females, a male calf and adult male at the centre on the outskirts of Watlington.

Illegal hunting has driven the animal almost to extinction in its natural habitat in Kenya. Watatunga is committed to preserving many different species of antelope from around the world, working with international and national conservation and research organisations to help with breeding and release of endangered species.

Reserve warden Jono Usher-Smith said: “The Mountain Bongo is a critically endangered species, found naturally in the Kenyan Highlands. It is a beautiful animal, very shy, but you can recognise its reddish-brown coat and white and yellow markings.

You may also want to watch:

“Programmes such as we run here, in partnership with other organisations, are vital to the breed’s survival. Our aim is to establish a strong breeding programme and then to look to reintroduce the animals back into their natural habitat.”

Mountain bongos are just one of the many species of deer and antelope visitors to the nature reserve can see. Among the resident animals are sitatunga, roan antelope, Pere David’s deer, Kafue Flats lechwe and the stunning scimitar-horned oryx. There are also a wide range of birds wandering the woods and grasslands, including the characterful great bustard.

Most Read

  1. 1 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
  2. 2 Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
  3. 3 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
  1. 4 Man drowned after drifting out onto lake on air bed
  2. 5 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
  3. 6 Concerns over divide in vaccine rates - what's the situation where you live?
  4. 7 See inside former pub as luxury flats nearly finished
  5. 8 Should second homers be banned from buying new Norfolk homes?
  6. 9 Norfolk high school appoints new principal after 'difficult year'
  7. 10 Norwich man's £500k pay-out for brain injury suffered in work accident

Watatunga is both a nature reserve and a visitor attraction. It has been created and developed by the four person team of Ed Pope, Anna Hamilton, Julian Stoyel and Dee Dyer. It is set in 170 acres of mixed vegetation, including grassland, forest and lakes. There is also a wide mix of plants and flowers, grown specifically to mimic the diet that the animals would eat in the wild.

For more visit www.watatunga.co.uk

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lord Wesley Pestano and Lady Lucinda Perry

Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Senior man smiling outside

Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes

Charles Bliss

Author Picture Icon
It is understood jars of pasta sauce were thrown at a woman at the Sainsbury's store in Costessey.

Norfolk Live

Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus