Search

Advanced search

Future of park with 30ft hole set to be discussed at council meeting

PUBLISHED: 15:03 31 December 2018

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

The future of a Hellesdon park which was closed after the discovery of a 30ft deep hole is to be discussed at public meeting.

Mountfield Park was closed to the public in October after a groundskeeper found a small, but deep hole in the ground. Following the discovery, which has since been confirmed as a former soak away, the park was initially kept open and the hazard cordoned off, but after the cordons where stolen, Hellesdon Parish Council took the decision to close the entire park.

Now, the future of Mountfield Park is set to be discussed at a full Parish Council meeting on Tuesday, January 8.

The meeting will take place from 7pm in Diamond Jubilee Lodge, Wood View Road, Hellesdon.

At a parish council meeting in November, it was revealed that the park could be closed for months, due to the need for the council to establish whether other holes lay beneath the public park.

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man allegedly murdered in house fire is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

Do you remember when Bury St Edmunds looked like this? See video from 1991 here

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Nighthawk’ metal detectorists in police sights

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Foster carers in demand with 1,200 children needing a home

Norfolk County Council is looking for more foster carers to help support the hundreds of children in care in the county. Picture: Getty Images

Michael Bailey: Norwich City fuses, changes, a podium place and Lampard love-in – Six things learned from Derby defeat

Dennis Srbeny and Ben Godfrey digest Norwich City's sickening defeat to Derby County at Carrow Road. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Revealed: Pest control teams worked round-the-clock to stamp out wasp epidemic

A wasp drinks at of the edge of the bird bath as temperature continues to soar in eastern East Anglia

All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks

Cromer Fireworks 2018 Credit: Kenneth Freeman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists