Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich man disgusted after opening baked beans to find 'tin of fur'

PUBLISHED: 15:25 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 28 June 2019

Eddie Stibbon with the tin of mouldy beans purchased from he Drayton High Road Asda in Norwich Credit: Eddie Stibbon

Eddie Stibbon with the tin of mouldy beans purchased from he Drayton High Road Asda in Norwich Credit: Eddie Stibbon

Archant

They say beans are good for the heart but a Norwich man was left with a turned stomach when he opened a tin of mouldy beans which were still two years in date.

Eddie Stibbon found a layer of fur on top of Branston Beans purchased from Drayton High Road Asda in Norwich Credit: Eddie StibbonEddie Stibbon found a layer of fur on top of Branston Beans purchased from Drayton High Road Asda in Norwich Credit: Eddie Stibbon

Eddie Stibbon, 40, from Old Catton, purchased a multi-pack of four Branston Beans cans from Asda in Drayton High Road in Norwich two weeks ago for £2.

He opened one of the tins, which contains one of your five a day, on Monday evening when he was making a meal for his wife and saw a "blue fur mess" inside.

He then checked the use-by date on the can and saw January 2021 printed on the bottom of the can.

A spokesman for Branston Beans said they have apologised to Mr Stibbon and have sent pre-paid packaging so the product can be returned to them.

The mouldy tin of beans which had a use by date of 2021 Credit: Eddie StibbonThe mouldy tin of beans which had a use by date of 2021 Credit: Eddie Stibbon

Mr Stibbon tweeted Branston Beans and wrote: "Wow Branston Beans, not what I was expecting when I opened my tin of beans that were in date until 2021.

You may also want to watch:

"Only purchased a couple of weeks ago #tinoffur #nobeans #disgusting #noteaforme."

READ MORE: Driven out by drunks: Chinese restaurant relocates because of "rude" behaviour

Mr Stibbon also opened the other three cans in the multi-pack which were normal.

Mr Stibbon said: "It is a brand we normally purchase and I found out they had gone mouldy on Monday evening.

"I got home from work and made up an omelette for my wife before she went to her fitness class - I opened the beans and there it was.

"It just looked like a blue fur mess and my first reaction was to check the date which was January 2021."

A spokesperson for Branston Beans said: "We take great care and attention in producing millions of cans every year.

"Following contact from Mr Stibbon, we immediately responded to apologise and explain that we will investigate his query.

"We have made arrangements for him to return the product concerned and are awaiting the contents in order for us to look into this matter fully."

Most Read

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Owls ready to cash in on Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes was a popular figure last season at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tools destroyed in North Walsham barn fire

More than 30 firefighters battled a barn fire on a farm in Antingham on Thursday evening. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook before a court hearing where she avoided jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. (Left) A photo from the RSPCA of some of the puppies they found in a raid. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Two out of control dogs killed 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Do you know these women? CCTV appeal after theft from Next

Police are appealing for help to identify three women following a theft at the Next store at Costessey. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists