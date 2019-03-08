Norwich man disgusted after opening baked beans to find 'tin of fur'

Eddie Stibbon with the tin of mouldy beans purchased from he Drayton High Road Asda in Norwich Credit: Eddie Stibbon Archant

They say beans are good for the heart but a Norwich man was left with a turned stomach when he opened a tin of mouldy beans which were still two years in date.

Eddie Stibbon found a layer of fur on top of Branston Beans purchased from Drayton High Road Asda in Norwich Credit: Eddie Stibbon Eddie Stibbon found a layer of fur on top of Branston Beans purchased from Drayton High Road Asda in Norwich Credit: Eddie Stibbon

Eddie Stibbon, 40, from Old Catton, purchased a multi-pack of four Branston Beans cans from Asda in Drayton High Road in Norwich two weeks ago for £2.

He opened one of the tins, which contains one of your five a day, on Monday evening when he was making a meal for his wife and saw a "blue fur mess" inside.

He then checked the use-by date on the can and saw January 2021 printed on the bottom of the can.

A spokesman for Branston Beans said they have apologised to Mr Stibbon and have sent pre-paid packaging so the product can be returned to them.

The mouldy tin of beans which had a use by date of 2021 Credit: Eddie Stibbon The mouldy tin of beans which had a use by date of 2021 Credit: Eddie Stibbon

Mr Stibbon tweeted Branston Beans and wrote: "Wow Branston Beans, not what I was expecting when I opened my tin of beans that were in date until 2021.

"Only purchased a couple of weeks ago #tinoffur #nobeans #disgusting #noteaforme."

Mr Stibbon also opened the other three cans in the multi-pack which were normal.

Mr Stibbon said: "It is a brand we normally purchase and I found out they had gone mouldy on Monday evening.

"I got home from work and made up an omelette for my wife before she went to her fitness class - I opened the beans and there it was.

"It just looked like a blue fur mess and my first reaction was to check the date which was January 2021."

A spokesperson for Branston Beans said: "We take great care and attention in producing millions of cans every year.

"Following contact from Mr Stibbon, we immediately responded to apologise and explain that we will investigate his query.

"We have made arrangements for him to return the product concerned and are awaiting the contents in order for us to look into this matter fully."