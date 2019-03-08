Motorists urged to find alternative routes after crashes on A140 and A47

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin. Archant

Motorists have been urged to find alternative route following crashes on the A140 and A47.

Two vehicles are thought to have been involved in a crash at Long Stratton, on the A140 between the junction of Hill Farm and Edges Lane, on Friday (November 1) evening.

The road has been blocked following the incident and traffic has been seen turning round to try and find an alternative route.

Norfolk Police have warned motorists to avoid the area on social media.

They tweeted: "#norfolkroads A140 Long Stratton, Road blocked in both directions due to a Road Traffci Accident ---- there will be delays - please try and avoid and find an alternative route. thank you."

Meanwhile there was also an earlier incident on the A47. Norfolk Police tweeted: "#norfolkroads A47 eastbound(Yarmouth Bound) closed from A11 Thickthorn junction to A140 Harford bridges junction... please take alternative route -".