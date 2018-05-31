Speed check catches motorist driving nearly double on 30mph road

South Norfolk police carried out the checks in Long Stratton. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A motorist has been reported after driving nearly twice the speed limit through a South Norfolk town.

Specials from South Norfolk Police carried out speed checks on Saturday evening (February 15) in Long Stratton following concerns from residents.

One motorist was caught driving 58mph on a 30mph stretch of road and has been reported for excess speed.

A spokesman from Norfolk Special Constabulary said a second driver was also reported.

The spokesman said: "Speed checks were conducted in Long Stratton following concerns raised by residents.

"Several other drivers were stopped and spoken to regarding their speed."