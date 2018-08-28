Search

Motorist trapped after crash outside Aldi

PUBLISHED: 13:11 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:34 05 December 2018

One person was trapped in an accident near the Aldi store at Lime Kiln Lane in Thetford. Picture: Google

Archant

Firefighters had to freed a motorist trapped after a crash outside an Aldi store in a Norfolk town.

Emergency services were called to Lime Kiln Lane in Thetford at 11.40am this morning after a crash involving a vehicle on the junction with Norwich Road on the access road to shops including Aldi.

Fire crews from Thetford, Watton and Attleborough attended the collision. Firefighters used specialist equipment to release a person trapped inside the vehicle.

Paramedics attended the scene but no patients required hospital treatment.

