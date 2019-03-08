Motorist suffers 'minor injuries' in King's Lynn crash

Emergency services were called after a crash in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Emergency services have been called to a crash in King's Lynn.

Fire crews from King's Lynn North and South attended a two car crash on the Southgates roundabout in the town at just after 6.36am this morning (June 14).

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate a casualty from one of the vehicles.

A police spokesman said they were called to the incident this morning.

The spokesman confirmed a male driver suffered "minor injuries" in the incident.

The road was closed after the crash but the crash has now been cleared and the road re-opened just before 8am.

