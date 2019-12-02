Search

Motorist refused to stop and 'sped up' at school crossing patrol

PUBLISHED: 17:33 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 02 December 2019

The school crossing patrol in St Margaret's Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Road safety officials have reported a motorist to police after an incident involving a school crossing patrol assistant.

The driver "sped up" and refused to stop for a school crossing patrol after he has been requested to stop to allow a group of schoolchildren to cross over a busy road in Lowestoft.

This is the second time the driver has refused to stop, with the latest incident in St Margaret's Road, Lowestoft.

It happened on Monday, December 2 as a school crossing patrol assistant was just about to cross a group of schoolchildren from St Margaret's and Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy schools over the busy road.

And it comes as Suffolk Roadsafe urged motorists to respect school crossing patrols last month, after a vehicle drove around a school crossing patrol assistant at Pakefield Primary School.

Fortunately the pupils had not started to cross the road.

The Suffolk Roadsafe board is a collection of agencies including Suffolk police and Suffolk County Council which aims to keep the roads safe.

Suffolk Roadsafe tweeted: "Driver refused to stop and sped up when our SchoolCrossingPatrol in St Margaret's Road Lowestoft requested he stop for children from @StMargaretsR2 and @nsnacademy

"He's done it 2Xnow.

"We have notified @SuffolkPolice.

"Stop Means Stop."

