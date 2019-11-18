Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into lamp post

PUBLISHED: 16:02 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 18 November 2019

The motorcyclist broke both his arms and legs in the crash. Picture: Google Maps

The motorcyclist broke both his arms and legs in the crash. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A motorist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious motorcycle crash on Sands Lane, in Oulton, on Sunday, November 17.

You may also want to watch:

A black KTM Super Duke 990 motorbike, which was travelling from the direction of Church Road towards Cambrian Crescent, collided with a lamp post at 3.05am.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, broke both of his legs, arms and suffered head and internal injuries. He was transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the motorcycle and the manner of riding before the crash, are urged to contact quoting CAD33 of Sunday, November 17.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact tom.bilner@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Senior paramedic struck off for groping female student

East of England Ambulance Service worker David Glenton has been struck off after sexually assaulting a student. Photo: EEAST

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Senior paramedic struck off for groping female student

East of England Ambulance Service worker David Glenton has been struck off after sexually assaulting a student. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Taxi driver David Thompson's Toyota Avensis was badly damaged when a brick was thrown at car on the A143. Picture: David Thompson

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Mum-of-three bucks retail trend by opening third high street store

The Aurina shop in Bungay with shop owner Aurina Lambert. Pic: Aurina

Could demolition of train station building be stopped by resident’s plans?

Andy Erlam has submitted a plan to Greater Anglia. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Driving license and bank cards taken in break-in

Police are investigating a burglary in Thetford. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists