Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into lamp post

The motorcyclist broke both his arms and legs in the crash. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A motorist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious motorcycle crash on Sands Lane, in Oulton, on Sunday, November 17.

You may also want to watch:

A black KTM Super Duke 990 motorbike, which was travelling from the direction of Church Road towards Cambrian Crescent, collided with a lamp post at 3.05am.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, broke both of his legs, arms and suffered head and internal injuries. He was transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the motorcycle and the manner of riding before the crash, are urged to contact quoting CAD33 of Sunday, November 17.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact tom.bilner@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.