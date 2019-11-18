Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into lamp post
PUBLISHED: 16:02 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 18 November 2019
Archant
A motorist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning crash.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious motorcycle crash on Sands Lane, in Oulton, on Sunday, November 17.
You may also want to watch:
A black KTM Super Duke 990 motorbike, which was travelling from the direction of Church Road towards Cambrian Crescent, collided with a lamp post at 3.05am.
The man, who is aged in his 40s, broke both of his legs, arms and suffered head and internal injuries. He was transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the motorcycle and the manner of riding before the crash, are urged to contact quoting CAD33 of Sunday, November 17.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact tom.bilner@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.