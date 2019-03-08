Man pulled from vehicle after crash

Firefighters were called to Enstone Road, in Kirkley, near Lowestoft following reports of a single vehicle RTC. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Archant

A driver has been pulled from his car after his vehicle crashed into a tree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called to Enstone Road, in Kirkley, near Lowestoft, following reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

Appliances from Lowestoft South and North Lowestoft attended the collision just after 10am on Saturday morning.

You may also want to watch:

In a post to Twitter, Lowestoft South Fire Station said: "10:10 #BlueWatch mobilised along with on-call from Lowestoft South & @NthLowestoft16 to RTC. One car into tree, crews stabilised the vehicle and aided casualty with extrication. Casualty left in care of @EastEnglandAmb @SuffolkFire @LowestoftPolice @EEAST_WAVDLOs."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We had a time of call 10.10am and a stop time of 10.25am, we were called to help a man from his car after he was trapped.

"East Suffolk Council is now on scene removing the tree."

The current condition of the motorist is not known.