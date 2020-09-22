Police trace driver after fail-to-stop crash on Norwich roundabout

Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page

Police investigating a fail-to-stop collision in Norwich have traced the driver of the car involved.

The incident happened at about 12.25pm on Saturday (September 19) when two cars were involved in a collision on the Thickthorn roundabout.

After stopping briefly, one of the cars left the scene.

• Witnesses should contact PC Wendy Frary at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 193 of 19 September.