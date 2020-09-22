Search

Police trace driver after fail-to-stop crash on Norwich roundabout

PUBLISHED: 11:11 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 22 September 2020

Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Mike Page

Police investigating a fail-to-stop collision in Norwich have traced the driver of the car involved.

The incident happened at about 12.25pm on Saturday (September 19) when two cars were involved in a collision on the Thickthorn roundabout.

After stopping briefly, one of the cars left the scene.

Witnesses should contact PC Wendy Frary at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 193 of 19 September.

