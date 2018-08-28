Traffic delays ‘likely’ in Lowestoft

Motorists are being warned “delays are likely” as roadworks continue in Lowestoft. Picture: Screen shot from Roadworks Archant

Motorists are being warned “delays are likely” as roadworks continue in Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The northern part of Tower Road in South Lowestoft is closed after planned road works.

However, businesses on the industrial estate will remain open on the industrial estate throughout the day, Suffolk County Council have confirmed.

A warning has also been issued Bridge road, near pets corner in Oulton Broad.

Traffic will have a slow run due to gas repairs on the bridge.