Traffic delays ‘likely’ in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 11:18 14 January 2019

Motorists are being warned “delays are likely” as roadworks continue in Lowestoft. Picture: Screen shot from Roadworks

Motorists are being warned “delays are likely” as roadworks continue in Lowestoft.

The northern part of Tower Road in South Lowestoft is closed after planned road works.

However, businesses on the industrial estate will remain open on the industrial estate throughout the day, Suffolk County Council have confirmed.

A warning has also been issued Bridge road, near pets corner in Oulton Broad.

Traffic will have a slow run due to gas repairs on the bridge.

