Motorcylist remains in hospital three months after crash in Norwich

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts Archant

A motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash in Norwich almost three months ago is still in hospital although there will be no further action in the case, police have confirmed.

An investigation was launched after the crash, which happened on Wroxham Road, near the junction with Merlin Road, at about 3.45pm on Friday, April 5.

The motorcyclist was riding a Yamaha which was involved in a crash with an MG3.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said the motorcylist remains in hospital, almost three months after the crash, but confirmed the "investigation is complete and there will be no further police action".

Part of the road was closed following the crash.

Traffic was re-routed while investigations were carried out but it reopened a little after 7.30pm.