Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

PUBLISHED: 10:09 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 10 February 2020

A man riding a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on the B1145 Cawston Road at Aylsham. Picture: Google StreetView

A motorcycle rider has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car.

The crash happened on Saturday, February 8 at about 2.55pm on the B1145 Cawston Road at Aylsham.

An orange KTM motorcycle and white Vauxhall Astra were involved in the incident, which was near the Woodgate Way junction, by Woodgate Nursery.

Police said the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, suffered serious life-threatening injuries while the male passenger suffered serious injuries described as non-life threatening.

The driver and passenger in the Astra suffered minor injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident, or has dash cam footage that could help.

Witnesses should contact PC Mike Stolworthy at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 224 of February 8.

