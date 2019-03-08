Search

Man arrested for drug driving after motorcyclist and passenger suffer serious injuries

PUBLISHED: 11:33 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 19 August 2019

The crash happened on the B1440, close to the junction with The Avenue Picture: Google

The crash happened on the B1440, close to the junction with The Avenue Picture: Google

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a crash which left a motorcyclist and his passenger with serious injuries.

Police say it happened at 1.30pm yesterday on The Avenue at Sandinrgham, near to the junction with the B1440, when a black BMW and Yamaha motorcycle were involved in collision.

Emergency services including the air ambulance, attended the scene and the rider and passenger of the motorcycle, a man and woman, suffered serious injuries.

Both casualties were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn by road ambulance where the female passenger remains. The male rider has since been transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The road was re-opened at about 6pm.

The driver of the BMW, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of careless driving and drug driving after failing a roadside drug test.

He was taken into custody at King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre and interviewed by officers before being released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam evidence, or information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the crash.

Witnesses should contact PC Matt Harris at the roads and armed policing team at Swaffham on 101 or email Harrism1@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

