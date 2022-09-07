News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcyclist in his 20s who died in crash with van named

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:24 PM September 7, 2022
A motorcyclist in his 20s who died following a crash with a van on the B1110 near Dereham has been named.

Emergency services were called to the junction with the B1145 Back Lane and the King's Head Hotel at North Elmham shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday, August 21 following reports of a crash involving a Citroen Dispatch van and a black Yamaha motorbike.

The bike rider, Harley Wilford, 24, who lived at Ketts Hill in Necton, died at the scene.

An inquest into his death, which was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday (September 7), heard he died from extensive trauma injuries as the result of a road traffic collision.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the collision.

Residents in the area reported hearing a "loud bang" at the time of the crash. 

Floral tributes were placed outside the King's Head in tribute to Mr Wilford, who worked as a panel beater and sprayer. 

Witnesses are urged to contact police by emailing SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 36/64817/22.

