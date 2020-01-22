Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

A 20-year-old motorcyclist who died after he was involved in a collision with a car has been named.

Zach Futter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A10 at South Runcton, near King's Lynn on Monday, January 13.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was arrested and later released under investgation.

Mr Futter, from Lynn, was a former student of the College of West Anglia and Springwood High School.

An inquest into his death is due to open at Norfolk Coroners Court today.

In a tribute posted on social media, his family said: "As you can probably imagine, we as a family, along with his close friends and colleagues, are devastated by the news and are grieving. Therefore, we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and understand that we, along with many of you, have questions that we cannot answer."

His brother Haydn Norton added: "Zach was not only my best friend, but he was my brother. He set an example to me, and to all around him by rolling with the punches and truly embodying all of the most admirable qualities that a person can have. Naturally, I am shellshocked and devastated beyond belief at this news and will miss him greatly. But I will always be thankful for the time he gave me. Love you brother."