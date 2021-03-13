News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcyclist suffers 'life-changing' leg injury after crash

David Hannant

Published: 2:18 PM March 13, 2021   
The scene of the collision on Cromer Road in Norwich.

The scene of the collision on Cromer Road in Norwich.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with "life-changing" leg injuries following a crash with a car on a busy main road.

Emergency services are on the scene at Cromer Road in Hellesdon, close to the Boundary junction following a crash between a motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen.

It happened at around 11.10am this morning and has seen a man aged in his early 50s, who was riding the motorcycle, suffer injuries described by police as "life-changing".

The biker was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the road closed to traffic heading onto the road in the direction of Norwich Airport.

The driver of the car is not understood to have needed hospital treatment as a result of the crash.

As of around 2pm, emergency services remained on the scene awaiting vehicle recovery, with traffic heavily built-up in the surrounding areas.

