Air ambulance called after motorcyclist involved in collision

The A12 in Kessingland, at the roundabout with London Road. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision on the A12 this afternoon, with the air ambulance called.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Police were called to assist the East of England Ambulance Service following the incident at Kessingland.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital as a precaution, but is not believed to have been injured in the collision.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance also landed nearby on the roundabout between the A12 and London Road at 3.21pm.

The road was initially blocked, but has since reopened.