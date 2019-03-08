Search

Man in his 20s seriously injured in motorcycle crash

PUBLISHED: 11:36 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 23 April 2019

A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries following a crash near Weeting on Sunday. Photo: Google

A man in his 20s is being treated for serious injuries following a motorbike crash in Weeting.

The Yamaha motorcycle collided with a Mercedes at around 3.15pm on Sunday (April 21) on the A1065 near the junction with Peppers High Hill, Weeting.

The motorcyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries to his legs, ribs and collar bone.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact PC Andy Miles at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101 or email milesa@norfolk.police.pnn.uk

