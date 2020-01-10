Search

Motorcyclist may have been speeding when he crashed, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 10 January 2020

Police at the scene of the crash which killed Dovydas Sapalas on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Police at the scene of the crash which killed Dovydas Sapalas on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

A "passionate" motorcyclist who died after he came off the road could have lost control of his bike because he was travelling too fast, an inquest has heard.

Dovydas Sapalas, who lived in Watton, died on April 4 last year, after he crashed his Suzuki GSX-R motorbike in woodland off the A1075 in Wretham.

The 30-year-old, who had been travelling in the direction of Thetford and came off the road on a bend, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on January 10, the court heard evidence from Donatas Sapalas, Mr Sapalas' brother, those who arrived at the scene of the crash and police officers who investigated the incident.

Mr Sapalas said his brother was "a lovable, kind and caring person" who "was passionate about his bike".

The court heard how on the evening of April 4, Mr Sapalas and his brother had been out riding together, when Mr Sapalas lost sight of his brother.

He said they were due to meet at an agreed point, but when he arrived and found his brother wasn't there he decided to retrace their route to look for him, eventually coming across the crash.

He said: "I had been travelling at about 100mph on the A1075 that day, I believe Dovydas would have been travelling faster than that.

"I couldn't keep up with [him] at the speed he was travelling."

The court also heard from PC Forbes Scott, who carried out a an investigation into the causes of the crash.

He told the court how on April 4, the weather conditions had been good and the road surface was clear.

He said he had found no defects with Mr Sapalas' bike and no evidence he had been using his mobile phone prior to the crash or that he had consumed any drugs or alcohol.

He also didn't believe any other vehicle had been involved in the crash.

He said: "It remains unclear why [Mr Sapalas] failed to negotiate the left hand bend but excessive speed may have been a factor."

Concluding the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Sapalas died as the result of a road traffic collision.

