Motorcyclist killed in crash

PUBLISHED: 15:53 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 21 April 2019

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Wretham has died.

Emergency services were called at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 20, to reports that a Suzuki GSXR motorbike which was travelling from Watton on the A1075 towards Thetford was involved in crash with a chevron sign close to the junction with Church Road.

Police have confirmed that the man, who was found in nearby woodland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the accident, the motorcycle's manner of driving immediately prior to the collision, or has any dash cam footage of the incident.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at OCC Wymondham or PC James Lister at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.

The A1075 has been the scene of a number of deaths in recent years.

On Sunday, November 19, 2017, 30-year-old father of four Terry Cooper died when his Vauxhall Astra was involved in a head-on collision with a blue Volvo C70.

The female driver of the Volvo suffered serious injuries and her male passenger sustained minor injuries.

On January 8 2014, Ashley Taylor was hitch-hiking down the A1075 when army captain Alison Dray mounted the kerb in her Mitsubishi 4x4 moments after using her mobile phone at the wheel.

The 32-year-old suffered a head injury and died at the scene. Ms Dray was jailed for nine months in June 2015.

