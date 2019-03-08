Search

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

PUBLISHED: 11:55 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 22 April 2019

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

Archant

A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Bawdeswell has died.

Norfolk police were called at 10.50am on Sunday April 21 to reports of a collision with a Nissan Note and a Kia Sportage on the A1067, near to the junction with the B1147 Dereham Road.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene and the road was closed between Bawdeswell Garden Centre and Bylaugh Hall. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Police have confirmed the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the accident. They are being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 137 of 21 April.

Bawdeswell is north-east of Dereham, between the mid-Norfolk town and Reepham.

