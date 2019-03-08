Search

Motorcyclist injured in crash on A146 near Loddon

PUBLISHED: 20:29 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:29 28 June 2019

Police were called to the scene at about 5.50pm on Friday, June 28, to reports of a crash between two vehicles.

Police were called to the scene at about 5.50pm on Friday, June 28, to reports of a crash between two vehicles. Photo: Archant

Archant

A crash involving a motorcyclist and a car near Loddon resulted in severe rush hour delays along the A146.

Police were called to the scene at about 5.50pm on Friday, June 28, to reports of a crash between two vehicles.

The road, which is one of the main routes into Norwich, was closed by emergency services at the George and Dragon pub in Thurton.

A police spokesman said the motorcyclist suffered "non-life threatening" injuries in the crash.

- The road reopened shortly after 7pm.

