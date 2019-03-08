Biker badly hurt in crash
PUBLISHED: 10:24 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 18 October 2019
Archant
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car.
Police say a silver Kia Venga and Yamaha motorcycle collided at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington, at around 12.30pm yesterday.
The rider sustained serious injuries to the arms and legs, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information should contact PC Jack Williamson at Swaffham police station on 101, quoting call number 169, of October 17.
