Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after 'serious' crash

28 May, 2019 - 15:43
Police are appealing for information after a car and motorbike collision. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are appealing for information after a car and motorbike collision. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to the A1122, Downham Road, Crimplesham on Wednesday, May 15 to a collision between a Kawasaki motorbike and a maroon Izusu Rodeo.

The motorbike rider was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after the crash at the junction with Fincham Road and Mill Lane at 4.18pm.

Anyone who may have seen the collision should contact PC Martin Westgate at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) on 101.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘Inquiries ongoing’ in arson investigation as property is due for auction

The house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft that is for sale by auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Up to eight weeks of disruption feared as engineers investigate sinkhole

Workers getting things ready to repair the sinkhole which opened up in the High Street of Sheringham, Norfolk, on May 25. Picture: STUART ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists