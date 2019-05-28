Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after 'serious' crash

Police are appealing for information after a car and motorbike collision. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Norfolk.

Police were called to the A1122, Downham Road, Crimplesham on Wednesday, May 15 to a collision between a Kawasaki motorbike and a maroon Izusu Rodeo.

The motorbike rider was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after the crash at the junction with Fincham Road and Mill Lane at 4.18pm.

Anyone who may have seen the collision should contact PC Martin Westgate at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) on 101.