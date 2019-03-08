Motorcyclist in hospital with serious head injury

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash near the Barton Mills services on August 10, 2019. Picture: Archant

A motorcyclist is in hospital with a serious head injury after a crash near the A11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 4.10pm on Saturday, August 10, to reports of a collision on the A1065 near to the entrance to the services at Barton Mills involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a blue BMW 120D car.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, sustained a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

He remains in a serious condition, according to a Suffolk Police spokesman.

The road was closed to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the collision to get under way but it has since reopened.

Witnesses or anybody who saw the manner of driving before the incident happened is asked to contact the Bury St Edmunds Roads Policing Team quoting CAD reference 309 of August 10 by visiting www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage are asked to visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/9-dashboard-camera-report-form