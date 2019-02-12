Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant. Archant

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition after suffering a medical episode while riding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the incident at Yaxham Road, near Dereham, at 5pm on Tuesday, February 13.

The ambulance service requested the help of police to shut the road, close to the junction with Cutthroat Lane.

Norfolk police said the man had been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition.

The road was closed for three hours and the man’s motorcycle removed from the scene.