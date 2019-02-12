Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding
PUBLISHED: 08:24 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 13 February 2019
Archant
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition after suffering a medical episode while riding.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the incident at Yaxham Road, near Dereham, at 5pm on Tuesday, February 13.
The ambulance service requested the help of police to shut the road, close to the junction with Cutthroat Lane.
Norfolk police said the man had been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition.
The road was closed for three hours and the man’s motorcycle removed from the scene.
