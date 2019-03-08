Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash

Emergency services were called to a crash at Hempton. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A motorcyclist has been hurt after a crash.

Emergency services were called to the A1065 Raynham Road at Hempton, near Fakenham, at just before 7.30am on Wednesday morning.

There had been a crash involving a van and a motorcyle on the section of the road between Lamb Lane and Green Lane.

Police said the motorcyclist had been taken to hospital with hand and leg injuries, while the van driver was not hurt.

The road was not closed and traffic was able to keep flowing.