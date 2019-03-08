Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Norwich's Newmarket Road
PUBLISHED: 14:20 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 12 June 2019
Google Street View
A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash on one of Norwich's main roads.
Emergency services were called to Newmarket Road, at the junction with Lime Tree Road, at just after 1.15pm on Wednesday (June 12).
A red Alpha Romeo had been involved in a crash with a white Yamaha motorcycle.
The motorcyclist had been hurt, but it is not clear how serious his injuries were. The ambulance service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended.
The crash did not cause the road to be blocked.
