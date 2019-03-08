Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Motorcyclist back home after crash on NDR

PUBLISHED: 14:27 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 24 June 2019

The air ambulance was called after a crash on the NDR. PIC: Submitted.

The air ambulance was called after a crash on the NDR. PIC: Submitted.

Archant

A motorcyclist who was flown to hospital by air ambulance after a crash on the Northern Distributor Road is back home - having only suffered grazes.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the Wroxham Road roundabout on the NDR, or Broadland Northway as it is now known, at Rackheath at just after 3.45pm on Sunday, following a crash between a taxi and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which landed on a roundabout near to the scene.

A land ambulance and several police vehicles also attended the incident which blocked the road. However, the motorcyclist has been released from hospital and is now back home.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said: "I was flown to Addenbrooke's, but I've only really suffered grazes. I'd gone over the car and the bonnet and had headbutted a road sign.

"I think they took me to Addenbrooke's to be on the safe side, but I'm fine and I'm back home."

Most Read

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Family which ran puppy farm set to be sentenced today

Zoe Rushmer at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

All your pictures from Bring Your Dog To Work Day

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Roxy, a Boston Terrier, working hard at exercise class. Photo: Jennifer Oswick

Man suffers head injuries after falling down the stairs in Norwich assault

A man has suffered head injuries after being assaulted at a block of flats in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists