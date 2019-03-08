Video

Motorcyclist back home after crash on NDR

The air ambulance was called after a crash on the NDR. PIC: Submitted. Archant

A motorcyclist who was flown to hospital by air ambulance after a crash on the Northern Distributor Road is back home - having only suffered grazes.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the Wroxham Road roundabout on the NDR, or Broadland Northway as it is now known, at Rackheath at just after 3.45pm on Sunday, following a crash between a taxi and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which landed on a roundabout near to the scene.

A land ambulance and several police vehicles also attended the incident which blocked the road. However, the motorcyclist has been released from hospital and is now back home.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said: "I was flown to Addenbrooke's, but I've only really suffered grazes. I'd gone over the car and the bonnet and had headbutted a road sign.

"I think they took me to Addenbrooke's to be on the safe side, but I'm fine and I'm back home."