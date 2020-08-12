Motorcyclist dies in crash on Norfolk road
PUBLISHED: 11:44 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 12 August 2020
Archant
A motorcyclist died after a crash on a Norfolk road.
The man was riding a Suzuki GSXS motorcycle on the B1077 Watton Road at Great Ellingham when the crash happened on Saturday (August 8),
He was travelling from Attleborough towards Rockland St Peter when the crash happened at about 12.55pm.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, went to the scene, but Norfolk police confirmed the motorcyclist, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved.
The road was closed from Thieves’ Lane to Laurel Farm, for more than six hours while police attended. It later re-opened at 7pm.
Police investigating the crash are keen to hear from any witnesses.
Anyone who saw what happened should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 234 of August 8.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.