Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

PUBLISHED: 10:57 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:08 07 November 2018

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Police were called to Southtown Road at just after 10pm on Tuesday, November 6 to a crash between a black Peugeot 207 and a black Lexmoto Arrow motorcycle.

Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, had died at the scene.

They said a man in his 40s, from the Beccles area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The scene has been cleared this morning with just a few pieces of police tape tied to surrounding areas.

A resident on Southtown Road who did not want to be named was leaving her house to walk her dog when the incident happened.

She described the sound of the crash as “horrifying”.

“There was an extremely loud crack and it sounded as though something was being crushed. It was horrifying.

“The bike came to rest by a gate nearby but I did not see anything more than that. There was lots of police and ambulance services on the scene and it did not quieten down until after two o’clock this morning,” she said.

Police had tweeted on Tuesday night that the crash, combined with ongoing roadworks, including the closure of the Gapton Hall roundabout, meant the road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston was closed.

Norfolk police tweeted at just after 2.10am that Southtown Road had re-opened.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the manner of driving of the car or the motorcycle before the crash, to get in touch.

Drivers who were in the area at the time are also being asked to check any dashcam footage and provide that to police.

Anyone who can help should call Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team by email at Andrew.Hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or via 101 quoting incident number 525 of November 6.

Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

