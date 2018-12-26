Motorcyclist dies after Christmas Day crash

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man has died following a collision involving a motorcycle on the A11 at Barton Mills.

On Tuesday 25 December, just before 5.30pm, a blue Kawasaki motorcycle travelling southbound on the A11 collided with the central reservation at the junction with Newmarket Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the motorcycle rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital in a critical condition, and has sadly died today (Wednesday 26 December).

The road was closed until 10pm for a serious collision investigation to take place.

Officers would be keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the A11 carriageway just prior to the collision.

Any information to assist the investigation should be reported to Suffolk Police Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 219 of Tuesday 25 December.