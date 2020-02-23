Search

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

PUBLISHED: 10:40 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 23 February 2020

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in north Norfolk.

A dark blue Nissan x-Trail was involved in a collision with a beige Honda motorcycle on the B1149, between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

Norwich Road remained closed for a number of hours while officers from Norfolk police attended the scene. It reopened at 8pm.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle before the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage of the driving.

- Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting reference 252 of Saturday, February 22. Alternatively, they can be reached via email at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

