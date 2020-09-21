Biker killed in crash with reversing lorry, court hears

The inquest of a motorcyclist who died after a collision with a lorry on Mill Road, in Burston, is due to be opened on Monday. Picture: Google Street View Archant

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a motorcyclist who died on a narrow Norfolk lane while a lorry was reversing.

Clive Cattermole died in a crash at Mill Road, Burston, near Diss on September 7.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at 7.44am but he was pronounced dead just over half an hour later.

An inquest into his death was opened on Monday (September 21) and heard that he was a fabricator who lived in Mill Green in the village.

The hearing, held over video platform Teams, heard that Mr Cattermole and the lorry were both travelling in the same direction but that the HGV was reversing having met an oncoming HGV in the narrow country lane.

The 64-year-old’s cause of death was given as extensive injuries to the chest as a result of a road traffic accident.

Assistant coroner Catherine Wood adjourned the hearing until March 8, 2021, when a full inquest will be heard.