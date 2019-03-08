Motorcyclist left with serious back and shoulder injuries after Norwich crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on Guardian Road in Norwich. Picture Google. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Norwich.

Officers were called just after 6pm on Friday July 12 to reports of a collision between a red Nissan Qashqai and a black Yamaha motorcycle on the A140 at Guardian Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious back and shoulder injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who might have seen the manner of driving of either vehicle, or hold any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Alexander at Wymondham police station on 101, quoting CAD number 435 of 12 July 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.